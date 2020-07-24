YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, July 24, 2020
County COVID-19 cases reach 23 since March
Crittenden County officials have just received confirmation of an new positive COVID-19 case in the county. This makes 23 confirmed cases since records started being kept in March.
The new case is a 60-year-old male who is hospitalized at a local facility. As far as local officials know, this is only case of about 10 active here where the patient is hospitalized.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/24/2020 03:09:00 PM
