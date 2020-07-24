Friday, July 24, 2020

County COVID-19 cases reach 23 since March

Crittenden County officials have just received confirmation of an new positive COVID-19 case in the county. This makes 23 confirmed cases since records started being kept in March.

The new case is a 60-year-old male who is hospitalized at a local facility. As far as local officials know, this is only case of about 10 active here where the patient is hospitalized. 


