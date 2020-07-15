YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
County reports COVID case No. 15
An 11-year-old female is the latest person in Crittenden County to test positive for COVID-19.
The child is isolated at home in Marion.
That brings to one half dozen the number of local cases that are active, and third one announced this week.
Eight have recovered. One person who tested positive has died.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/15/2020 01:06:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home