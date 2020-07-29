Delinquent Property Tax list to be published

NOTICE TO CRITTENDEN COUNTY TAXPAYERS
Carolyn Byford, Crittenden County Clerk, pursuant to KRS 424.130, announces that the 2019 Delinquent Real Property Tax bills (Certificates of Delinquency) will be published in The Crittenden Press on AUGUST 6, 2020. The list of Certificates of Delinquency is also available for public inspection during the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday at the Crittenden County clerk’s office located at: 107 S Main St, Suite 203, Marion, Ky. This list may also be inspected on the County Clerk’s website. The Uniform Resource Locater (URL) of the website is crittenden.clerkinfo.net The tax sale will be held on SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. All interested participants must register with the County Clerk’s office by the close of business on August 31, 2020. Please contact the County Clerk’s office if you need additional information about the tax sale registration process, the required registration fee or the deposit amounts that will be needed. TAXPAYERS can continue to pay their delinquent tax bills to the County Clerk’s office any time prior to the tax sale.
TAXPAYERS PLEASE NOTE: ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE PRIOR TO THE TAX SALE DATE LISTED IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT, PAYMENTS RECEIVED AFTER THE TAX SALE HAS BEEN CONDUCTED WILL BE RETURNED WITHOUT EXCEPTION.
Some delinquencies, although they have been advertised, will be excluded from the tax sale in accordance with the provisions of KRS 134.504 (10) (b). If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the County Clerk’s office at 270-965-3403.