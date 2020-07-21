YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Farmers Bank Digital Banking handy
Click Image to Enlarge
Farmers Bank's mobile app is handy! If you don't already have it on your smartphone, you should.
Digital banking allows you to check your account balance, send bill payments, reimburse friends and make deposits.
For assistance, contact the bank or simply download the app from the App Store.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/21/2020 04:00:00 PM
