Governor asks churches stop indoor service for 2 weeks

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Kentucky churches to not hold in-person services for the next two Sundays.
During a news conference on Friday, Beshear says he asked the Kentucky Council of Churches this week to consider recommending that congregations go back to some type of virtual service temporarily due to a spike in cases in Kentucky.
There is no executive order, only a request and a recommendation, the governor said.
In the briefing, the governor said he's concerned about people taking vacations and then returning to their churches, where the novel coronavirus can easily spread among a congregation.
He also wants churches to make sure congregants are masked if they do have service.