Marion Main Street, Inc., is Dissolved

A group dedicated to breathing life into downtown for more than two decades took its final breath last week, and with it Marion Main Street, Inc., left a gift that will keep on giving.
Marion Main Street, Inc., closed its books last Thursday, completing the dissolution of an organization that began 22 years ago. Over that time, Main Street had reinvested through grants and other financial means about $713,000 into the community, according to Susan Alexander, who had served as the group’s executive director the last several years.
Main Street was an influential part of growing downtowns during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“There was grant money back then and Main Street was once an organization that was in favor at the time,” said Mickey Alexander, former Marion mayor.
The group was largely responsible for construction of new sidewalks and installation of street lamps and pavers in downtown Marion. It was instrumental in developing the springtime Backroads Tour, the Farmers Market, Trick or Treat on Main, Music on the Square, historic murals on East Bellville Street and the Fifth-Grade History Walking Tours held annually.
Main Street, Inc., decided to liquidate its remaining assets and shutter the agency after losing one of its last sources of steady financial support from Marion Tourism Commission. The commission, a few weeks ago, pulled the plug on its long-time relationship with the organization, citing a need to cut spending, partly in order to hire a part-time promoter and social media expert. Other local funding entities had cut Main Street, Inc., off in recent years, making it impossible for the group to survive financially. And, with grant money rare to find in Kentucky these days, its role as a conduit for such funding had been greatly diminished.
