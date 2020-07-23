ONLINE BONUS: Marion Disc Golf Playbook

|Click Image to Enlarge
The 18-hole course, designed by H.B. Clark, opened in June 2019. Since then, a number of local individuals have developed a newfound attraction to the sport and disc golf enthusiasts from across the region and beyond have been coming to Marion for a round.
The Thursday, July 23, 2020 edition of The Crittenden Press included a full-page feature on the disc golf course with a playbook written by Marion disc golfer Rodney Travis. As an online bonus, The Press is making this in-depth special available to non-subscribers. CLICK HERE TO VIEW PDF.