Online school registration underway

Online registration for Crittenden County students is now open. Because of planning required due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is important that parents register students earlier this year and during a smaller window.
Registration is open only through Aug. 3. To register, go to the Parent Portal at https://kycde6.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/parents/crittenden.jsp. After updating routine information, select either in-person (in the classroom) or virtual (learning online from home) for your student(s). Learn more about both options by visiting:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IzjaedeSJSLdutCEdm0sTxIyOYoAc38J/view?usp=sharing.
Prompt response is needed so the district can plan for both in-person and virtual learners, including bus routes and student spacing in physical classrooms.
If you have forgotten your portal credentials, instructions for retrieving those are on the Infinite Campus log-in page.
If you need further assistance registering, phone your student's school or central office. CCES: 270.965.2243; CCMS: 270.965.5221; CCHS: 270.965.2248; Central Office: 270.965.3525.
