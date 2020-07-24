YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, July 24, 2020
Photovoltaic instructor sought in Morganfield
HBI training center is seeking a photovoltaic instructor at its Morganfield center. Photovoltaic relates to the use of solar energy.
HBI provides training in a number of career fields including carpentry, masonry, solar installation and heating and air.
To apply or to learn more about HBI, visit hbi.org.
