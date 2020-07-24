Friday, July 24, 2020

Photovoltaic instructor sought in Morganfield

HBI training center is seeking a photovoltaic instructor at its Morganfield center. Photovoltaic relates to the use of solar energy.

HBI provides training in a number of career fields including carpentry, masonry, solar installation and heating and air.

To apply or to learn more about HBI, visit hbi.org.







