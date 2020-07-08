School cell phone policy forum Monday

The gathering is limited to 50 people at a time, and it will be held in Rocket Arena starting at 6pm July 13.
If more than 50 show up, there will be a staging area nearby for individuals to wait their turn to get into the forum.
Everyone will get an opportunity to be involved in the discussion, said school spokesperson Tiffany Blazina, however social distancing and public gathering limitations will be enforced.
The board of education recently introduced a new smartphone policy that would limit the use of such devices during the day at the high school beginning with the fall semester. Students could only access their phones during lunch time. The board is expected to have a final vote on the policy at its July 16 meeting.
You can take The Crittenden Press's online survey about new policy at the link below:https://www.facebook.com/CrittendenPress/posts/3676783709004120