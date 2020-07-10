School District announces 'Relaunch' Details

Siemens closed due to COVID case The Siemens plant in Marion closed unexpectedly this morning around 10 a.m., for a deep disinfecting. Company spokesperson Elizabeth Cho sai...

Driver road tests return to Crittenden County Driver’s license road testing is returning to Crittenden County on the second and third Fridays of the month. Additionally, the state’s gra...

County confirms 12th COVID case Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has announced the county's 12th case of COVID-19 and the second in three days. The latest...

NEW DEAL: Ferry will open on Wednesday The details are unclear at this time, but it looks like a deal late today will stave off the closing of the Cave In Rock Ferry tomorrow. As ...