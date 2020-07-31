Smithland Bridge work ramps up next week

Construction of the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County will ramp up substantially next week.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for a $63.6 million project to erect a new 1,912-foot structure immediately downstream from the 89-year old bridge it is replacing. The contractor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers have established a work schedule for the project.
The contractor has begun maintenance work on the existing bridge and pre-construction activities such as placement of work zone signage, work on access roads, as well as an equipment assembly and supply storage yard.
