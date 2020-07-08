Traffic delays possible in 641 work zone

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime work zone lane restriction along U.S. 641 in northern Lyon County starting Thursday, July 9.
This nearly six mile work zone is to allow mechanical brush cutting along the right-of-way from the U.S. 62 intersection in Eddyville to the Lyon-Caldwell County line.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between approximately 7 a.m., and 4 p.m., each day, through about Friday, July 17 .
This will be a mobile operation, so the work site will change from day to day as work progresses. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work.