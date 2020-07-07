Unemployment appointments being taken

People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services that will be offered this week in Hopkinsville and Somerset to assist Kentuckians while ensuring the safety of those needing assistance and limiting the spread of COVID-19.
While in-person UI assistance continues to be available to claimants by appointment in Frankfort, people can schedule appointments for July 7 and July 8 in Hopkinsville during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.
Here is the location for in-person appointments.
Christian County Middle School
215 Glass Avenue
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Claimants must bring two forms of identification like their driver’s license or other photo ID and social security card for identity verification.
Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the “In-Person UI Services” View Services button.
Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.
The commonwealth has processed 90% of claims, paying out more than $2.7 billion since March.