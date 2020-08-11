Board will meet to discuss back-to-school plans

Crittenden County schools were set for a mix of in-person instruction and remote learning with about 4-out-of-5 students opting to return to the classroom. Classes were to resume on Monday, Aug. 24.
Local Superintendent Vince Clark said today that the district is weighing its options. He also cited a number of concerns educators have with regard to children being away from school for too long.
