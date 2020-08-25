Confirmed COVID cases jump in past 6 days

One person over the past week was initially hospitalized. No further update was available.
The past week's total is by far the most in a single week's time since records began being kept in March.
Crittenden has averaged 7.5 cases per month counting those reported today. Before the past week's confirmations, the average was just 5.6 per month.
Here are details of cases reported in the past six days in the order that they were reported: a 54-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 68-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, 75-year-old female, 17-year-old male, 40-year-old male, 67-year-old male, 65-year-old female, 49-yer-old female and a 14-year-old female.
All were self-isolating at home while recovering except for a 68-year-old, who had symptoms bad enough that the individual sought treatment and was admitted to a regional hospital. That person has since been released from the hospital.
Since March, everyone from Crittenden County who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 is either recovering or have recovered, except for one 59-year-old female who died in March.