Congressman has public forum for rural internet

New positive cases announced today UPDATED Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has announced today that the county has four new diagnosed cases of COVID-19. This br...

Back to School COVID style Crittenden County is one of fewer than 20 school districts across Kentucky that has opted for in-person schooling, as well as remote opportu...

Expect traffic restrictions this week on Ledbetter bridge A contractor for the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative plans a daytime eastbound work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River...

Southern Baptists breakdown Dem platform By DAVID ROACH, Baptist Press MILWAUKEE (BP) — The 2020 Democratic Party Platform draws mixed reviews when compared with resolutions passed ...