Congressman has public forum for rural internet

Congressman James Comer has announced plans to host a virtual roundtable discussion on the important of ensuring broadband access on Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 am ET, 10:00 am CT. The discussion will take place online over Zoom and can be viewed by the public on Congressman Comer’s Facebook page.
The roundtable will provide an update to constituents from Congressman Comer on the need to expand broadband access, followed by a panel discussion with stakeholders to gather input and ideas on achieving those goals. The need to ensure digital access for all corners of Kentucky has only grown during the pandemic, at a time when many individuals have been forced to work and learn from home.
Panelists include industry-wide broadband leaders, along with leaders within the agriculture, education and healthcare sectors. The general public can view the discussion live on Congressman Comer’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CongressmanComer