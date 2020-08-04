Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Deposits made easier with Farmers' banking app

Farmer's Bank's smartphone app puts your banking capabilities in your hand, on your time.

Did you know that the Farmers Bank mobile banking app allows users to make deposits by simply taking a picture of your paycheck?

To learn more, visit the App Store or call any of the bank's 10 locations for assistance.
