Expect traffic restrictions this week on Ledbetter bridge

A contractor for the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative plans a daytime eastbound work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter next week.
This eastbound work zone lane restriction is to allow the contractor to install utility lines along the bridge. This daytime work zone is expected to be established in about 500 ft. sections to facilitate the work at various locations along the bridge deck.
Eastbound motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic during daylight hours.