Inspection period for Hopkins County auction upcoming

An auction of 1,879 acres in Hopkins County will be conducted by Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc.
The property is being offered in 19 tracts and includes cropland, hunting and recreation land, potential timber investment and contiguous, productive, tillable land.
The property is located between Madisonville and Owensboro. However, the auction will be conducted at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds in Madisonville.
Inspection dates are Aug. 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 9. For more information, contact Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc.