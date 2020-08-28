Inspection period for Hopkins County auction upcoming

Manhunt underway in Crittenden near WMA Law enforcement in Union and Crittenden counties are in the northern part of Crittenden County near the Big Rivers Wildlife Management Area ...

Kentuckians can request mail-in ballot now Now open is Kentucky's online portal to request a mail-in ballot for the November primary election. Go to GoVoteKy.com and get ready to ...

Confirmed COVID cases jump in past 6 days Crittenden County has today confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, which makes 11 cases over the past six days and 45 since the pandemic began...

Injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Marion First responders were dispatched at about 1:15pm today to the scene of a single-vehicle injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Long Branch Road...