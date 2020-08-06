Johnson's gives away Speed Queen washer and dryer

Giving back to the communities they serve has always been a focus of Johnsonn's Furniture & Appliances, Inc. The tradition continued recently when the company gave away a Speed Queen laundry pair to the Chase Matthews family in Eddyville. Johnson's earned the pair by winning a recent social media contest hosted by Speed Queen.
"We are so blessed to do business with great people every day and being able to give back to them just feels good," said Patti Merrill of Johnson's.
The recipients of the Speed Queen giveaway are military veteran Chase Matthews, his wife Jennifer, daughter Sarah and son Owen.
