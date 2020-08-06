Join us on a history tour of Marion, Kentucky

MARION MAIN STREET, INC.
CrittendenPress HistoryVignettes
A collaborative project between The Crittenden Press, Marion Main Street, Inc., and the Crittenden County Historical Society will bring history to life with virtual tours of some of Marion’s most unique and significant landmarks. See these short history vignettes on YouTube.
This is one of Marion’s oldest homes, likely built in the 1840s a few years after the City of Marion was incorporated.
The large oak trees on its lawn have been there since the home was built.
It was once a grand estate that faced directly onto Main Street, but over time much of the surrounding property was sold off and commercial business arose in front of it, including Myers Auto Parts.
Each of the five bedrooms in this home has its own fireplace as does the dining and living rooms.
Through its storied history, this home has only had a handful of owners, at this time fewer than eight.
Built largely on oak timbers, this home’s sturdy construction has certainly stood the test of time.
In the 1950s, the owners built a tennis court on the lawn.
During the latter part of the 20th century this was home to Marion Postmaster Ed Runyan and his family.
Online releases begin this week of virtual history tours around downtown Marion. Narrated by a handful of local personalities including longtime civic leader Susan Alexander, local historian Brenda Underdown, local entertainer Brennan Cruce and newspaper editor Chris Evans, these video vignettes will highlight and preserve the community’s rich local history.
The project is being funded by Marion Main Street, Inc., which recently dissolved as a non-profit corporation. As its final gesture to the community, Main Street pledged the last of its resources to producing short historical videos chronicling landmarks in the community. These videos will be archived on YouTube with links from various community website. Watch for them to go public this summer and fall at The Press Online, Crittenden Press YouTube Channel and MarionKentucky.org.