Judge Newcom supports Kenergy's plan

Crittenden County officials are applauding an announcement that an electric cooperative is exploring possibilities of providing reliable broadband to rural areas of this county and others it serves.
Kenergy, an electric distribution cooperative serving 14 western Kentucky counties, has long been touted as a natural provider of internet access for far-flung areas of the commonwealth that because of its low population has not attracted other reliable providers. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said last week during the fiscal court meeting that regulatory issues have long been a stumbling block for Kenergy and other entities like it. But now, he said, there is a movement to change those and he’s urging local leaders and community residents to contact their legislators who can influence change.
- - Email support to psc.info@ky.gov - -
“Kenergy is looking into offering broadband services,” Kenergy President and CEO Jeff Hohn said in a recent news release by the cooperative. “There are several legislative and regulatory hurdles that we would have to clear before that opportunity would be available for us.”
Kenergy’s desire to provide broadband access emanates from the same factors that propelled the Rural Electrification Act into existence. For-profit electric utilities had little desire to extend electric serviceto sparsely populated areas. As a result, Congress passed the Rural Electrification Act in 1936 to provide loans so cooperatives could form and distribute electricity to unserved areas. The nation’s broadband providers have followed a similar path. As a result, significant portions of Kenergy’s service territory have been left in the dark as to broadband as they were to electricity 80 years ago, the utility said in its news release.
“High-speed broadband can provide substantial value for our communities,” said Hohn. “These benefits include greater availability to information, online learning opportunities, economic growth, and increased efficiency for our local businesses.”
The cooperative is evaluating financing options and has filed a waiver with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Kenergy will release more updates and details as they become available.
Kenergy would use its existing electric infrastructure to run internet to rural areas.
“It will be overhead lines on their utility poles,” Newcom said.
The county judge said letters of support also can be sent to the Kentucky Public Service Commission and reference Case No. 2020-00215 in the subject line of your email. The email address is psc.info@ky.gov. Or, you may mail a conventional letter to Kentucky Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40602.