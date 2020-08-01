YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Multiple-injury, head-on crash in Fredonia
Caldwell County authorities are working a multi-vehicle accident in the 90-degree turn just south of the Dollar General Store on US 641 in Fredonia.
Multiple ambulances are on the scene and both vehicles are badly damaged. The crash occurred around 1:40pm.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
