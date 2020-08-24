New traffic pattern begins Tuesday at CCES

Morning drop-off and afternoon pickup with look differently Tuesday when classes resume at Crittenden Elementary School.
In order to alleviate a backlog of traffic on Autumn Lane and around the circle in front of CCES, school administrators have reversed traffic flow. Instead of cars circling clockwise in front of the school, they will drive straight at the end of Autumn Lane and go behind the elementary school.
Temperature checks, one of the district's COVID-19 precautions, will be administered inside parent vehicles.
To see exactly what the traffic pattern will look like, view this video prepared by Principal Jenni Gilkey.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Agr7Ttkr6_RsZeOZ1z4QFNANkFmG0oBS/view?usp=sharing