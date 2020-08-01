Rocket rematch with Paintsville set for Sept. 18

|Click Image to Enlarge Schedule
Crittenden County football coach Sean Thompson announced the complete fall football schedule Saturday, which includes the team CCHS beat in Louisville in 1985 for the state title.
Paintsville lost 48-0 last season in the state title game to Pikeville.
The Tigers will come to Crittenden County the second week of the 2020 season.
Because of COVID-19, the schedule has recently changed as Crittenden lost its first three game with the start of season being pushed to Sept. 11. That left two open dates to fill and coach Thompson has loaded those Fridays up with Paintsville and Paducah Tilghman.
Posted is the Rockets' 2020 schedule.