Salem man charged after 2-county pursuit

David Kirk, 51, is charged with three felonies for first-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment, plus reckless driving and other misdemeanors and traffic violations. Charges in Livingston County are pending.
The situation began around 8 p.m., when Crittenden County authorities were notified by a homeowner that his wireless home security system had captured an image of a shirtless man attempting to gain entry into his home on Frances Road in rural Crittenden County.
Crittenden County Deputy Chuck Hoover responded to the location and attempted to stop Kirk’s vehicle in the driveway. Kirk failed to respond to the deputy’s commands to turn off the vehicle, then the suspect sped away, leading to a high-speed pursuit along Frances and Amos roads then onto Ky. 855 North before leaving Crittenden and entering Livingston at the end of Emmaus Church Road.
Livingston authorities joined the pursuit on Cedar Grove Road where Deputy Michael Williams used a tactical maneuver to stop Kirk’s vehicle. The suspect fled on foot, but was eventually captured by Livingston Sheriff Bobby Davidson.
Kirk was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.