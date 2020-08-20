Southern Baptists breakdown Dem platform

By DAVID ROACH, Baptist Press
MILWAUKEE (BP) — The 2020 Democratic Party Platform draws mixed reviews when compared with resolutions passed by messengers at recent SBC annual meetings.
Adopted Tuesday (Aug. 18) by Democratic National Convention delegates, the 92-page platform runs contrary to many SBC resolutions, including convention statements on abortion and LGBT issues. But it aligns with many facets of SBC resolutions on racism, sexual abuse and mental health among other issues.
On yet other topics, the Democratic platform and SBC resolutions share common ground without aligning fully. Perhaps most notably, both groups endorse religious liberty, but the Democratic platform departs from the SBC by claiming religious liberty is not a valid reason for organizations to deny their employees LGBT protections or abortion services.
POINTS OF DISAGREEMENT
ABORTION
“Every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion,” according to the Democratic platform. Democrats stated their support for federal funding of Planned Parenthood, repeal of the Hyde Amendment (which bars federal funding for most abortions), overturning of the Mexico City Policy (which blocks federal funding for international abortions) and lifting restrictions on “medication abortion care.” Additionally, Democrats pledged to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who “enforce foundational precedents,” including the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
SBC resolutions have opposed abortion at least 25 times since 1976, including a 2015 “repudiation of the genocide of legalized abortion in the United States.” The SBC has called for defunding Planned Parenthood, repealing Roe v. Wade and halting use of the abortion drug RU 486. The convention has endorsed the Hyde Amendment, and the ERLC has applauded the Mexico City Policy.
LGBT ISSUES
The Democratic platform employs the acronym LGBTQ+ 32 times, an average of about once every three pages. Democrats advocate requiring federal health plans to cover