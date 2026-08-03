A NEW SCHOOL YEAR, SAFER JOURNEYS AHEAD

A back-to-school message from Sen. Jason Howell
This year is especially meaningful for my family because it marks our youngest child's senior year of high school. With every "last first day," "last football game" and "last school event," we're reminded that this chapter is quickly coming to a close. As parents, we're trying to savor every moment while preparing for the bittersweet transition that comes with watching our child take the next step into adulthood. I know many of you have experienced those same emotions, and my family shares that mix of pride, gratitude, excitement and nostalgia right alongside you.
As excitement builds for the year ahead, it is also a timely reminder that every student’s journey to and from school should be just as safe as the learning that takes place inside the classroom. While families return to their regular routines, it is important for every driver to understand the rules of the road around school buses. With the passage and implementation of House Bill 7, drivers are now required to stop whenever a school or church bus has its signal lights flashing and its stop arm extended on most roadways. This includes highways and four-lane roads with a center turning lane.
Drivers traveling in both directions must stop unless the roadway is divided by an elevated barrier or an unpaved median. A painted centerline or middle turning lane does not create an exception. These requirements help protect students as they enter or exit a bus and may need to cross multiple lanes of traffic.
HB 7 also allows school districts to use stop-arm camera systems to identify motorists who illegally pass stopped buses and strengthens penalties for violations. While these provisions increase accountability,keeping students safe ultimately depends on drivers remaining alert, slowing down and following the law.
The beginning of the school year is a good time for everyone to refresh their understanding of school bus safety. A few moments of patience can prevent a tragedy and ensure every child arrives at school and returns home safely.
A successful school year also begins with ensuring students have access to healthy, nutritious meals. I was proud to sponsor Senate Bill 5, which makes it easier for Kentucky schools to purchase fresh, locally grown foods by removing barriers that have limited farm-to-school partnerships. By connecting schools more directly with Kentucky farmers, we can provide students with healthier meal options while supporting local agriculture and strengthening our rural communities. When children are nourished, they are better prepared to grow, learn and succeed throughout the school year.
Kentucky has now opted into a new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit program created by Congress in 2025 and made possible by HB 1. Beginning in tax year 2027, taxpayers may receive up to a $1,700 dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for donations they make to certified scholarship-granting organizations that provide K-12 scholarships. The tax credit can go toward any public, private or homeschool setting and may be used for tuition, tutoring, special needs services, books, technology, transportation or other approved expenses. The bill does not reduce state SEEK funding, divert state education dollars or increase state taxes, as the credit applies only to an individual’s federal tax liability. I am thrilled that Kentucky children will now be able to benefit from these federal dollars that will be put toward their specific needs.
To Kentucky’s teachers, school staff, bus drivers, parents and families, thank you for the dedication and encouragement you provide throughout the year. Your work creates an environment where students can thrive both inside and outside the classroom.
Here’s to a safe, successful and rewarding school year for students throughout the commonwealth.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties. He co-chairs the Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee. He is also vice chair of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee. Howell also serves on the Interim Joint Committees on Banking and Insurance; Economic Development and Workforce Investment; Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations; and Tourism, Small Business and Information Technology.
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