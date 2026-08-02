Fredonia Festival is Saturday, Aug. 8

The Fredonia Lions Club’s 61st annual Summer Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at Buddy Rogers Park in Fredonia. The all-day event begins at 8 a.m. with Little League activities and includes bingo, cake walks, water balloons, a petting zoo, pedal tractor pulls, trophies, a pet show and washer pitching.
Food will include smoked pork, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, homemade desserts and other festival favorites.
Live music begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Fort Campbell Band, followed by local talent at 6:30 p.m. Large raffles and hourly cash drawings will be held throughout the day. Admission is free, and proceeds benefit the Fredonia Lions Club’s charitable projects.
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