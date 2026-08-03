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Monday, August 3, 2026
C-PLAN | Monday NEWScast
LISTEN NOW
News | Sports| More
Today we hear from Andrea Clement
about this weekend's fluorspar heritage event
to recognize the 100th anniversary of the
Hudson Mine Rescue
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
August 03, 2026
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