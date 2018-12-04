YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Missionaries rewarded through hardships
In the end, he and 18 other missionaries mostly from Marion’s Life in Christ Church were reminded of words from the Gospel of Matthew, “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them.”
Their luggage was lost during the outgoing flight and they ran out of water while ministering to native Haitians in the small mountain village of Cap Rouge on the northern coast of the island. Tabor, a Marion insurance agent on his first out-of-country mission, said he went to spread God’s love and word, but in the end, he received the greatest blessing. “The big takeaway for me was that these people have so little, but they complain about nothing,” Tabor said.
When the missionaries learned they would not be seeing their luggage, they took a page out of the Haitian playbook and simply made do. They shared what clothing they had taken in carry-on bags and washed their underwear in rainwater. Then, it quit raining and they ran out of water for bathing or washing.
Natalie Morrison, who works in Marion as a clerk in the courthouse, said she grew in her faith from going on the trip. "I went there to serve, not to be served, but spiritually I was served in so many ways," she said...