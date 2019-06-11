Tucker Estate Auction June 29

|Click Image to Enlarge
Selling will be a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home which is located on Main Street in Marion, Kentucky, plus numerous heirlooms, antiques, collectibles and personal effects belonging to the lifelong Crittenden County resident and author, who died at age 100 earlier this year.
Among the items to be auctioned beginning at 9 a.m. are fine antiques, china, artwork and more.
An early showing of the real estate is available, and more photos and information can be found on the Bunch Brothers website. Click Here to Go to the Auction Site.