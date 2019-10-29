YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Estate auction Saturday
Bluegrass Realty-Auction will conduct an estate auction Saturday on Lola Road.
Selling will be numerous pieces of farm equipment, household furniture and some medical equipment.
See complete list here, or contact Robert Kirby for more information.
The auction beans at 9 a.m.
Crittenden Press Online
10/29/2019 11:04:00 AM
