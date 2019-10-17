YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Fiscal court OKs courthouse roof fix
Over the years, Crittenden County Courthouse has dealt with nagging leaks through the flat roof over each segment of the building. The water at times has created mold, ruined equipment, furniture and files and made life miserable for employees. Above, equipment and files inside County Clerk Carolyn Byford's office had to be covered with black plastic for protection from roof leaks in February 2018.
Integrity Roofing and Exteriors was selected at today's Crittenden Fiscal Court meeting to tear out rotted fiberboard and a water-resistant membrane that has failed to protect the building from moisture damage. They will replace it with another waterproof layer.
Additional costs to replace unforeseen damaged materials could add as much as $40,000 to the bill.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the problem originates with the courthouse being built with a flat roof in 1961. However, he adds that a protective membrane installed incorrectly more than 12 years ago, prior to him taking office, is the source of repeated problems in recent years.
Newcom is hoping Kentucky's Administrative Office of the Courts, or AOC, will pay for some of the repairs, as the agency rents space in the courthouse for judicial functions.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/17/2019 06:02:00 PM