Alabama man dies after bike crash here last week

An Alabama man who had a motorcycle wreck on Ky. 120 in Crittenden County on Friday, July 3 has died.
Bruce Selby, 65, of Quinton, Ala., was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson westbound on Ky. 120 three miles east of Marion just before 6 p.m., when for unknown reasons the bike left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Selby was initially taken to a Paducah hospital, but was later transported to Deaconess in Evansville where he died on July 7 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Kentucky State Police Trooper John Eilert investigated the crash.