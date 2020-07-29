Social wellness important health component

|Click Image to Enlarge
Being social is healthy. Healthy social networks help the body respond better to stress and result in an enhanced immune system.
Conversely, being isolated and alone carry some of the same risks associated with smoking, high blood pressure and obesity.
Simply put, social support improves your quality of life. The Pennyrile District Health Department is celebrating Social Wellness Month by discussing social plans with anyone needing assistance.
Call the health center in your county to receive assistance.