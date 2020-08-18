Grand jury indicts five individuals

Reopening Schools? Superintendents Should Decide COMMENTARY By Kentucky Senators Wise, Stivers, Givens, Thayer, Adams, and Wilson We, members of the Kentucky State Senate Majority, have he...

Salem man charged after 2-county pursuit Law enforcement departments from Crittenden and Livingston counties were involved in a pursuit shortly after dark Tuesday night that ended w...

Join Our History Tour of Marion Kentucky MARION MAIN STREET, INC. CrittendenPress HistoryVignettes A collaborative project between The Crittenden Press, Marion Main Street, Inc., a...

Board of Education approves in-person schooling After more than 30 minutes of discussion during a special called meeting Thursday evening, Crittenden County Board of Education voted unanim...