Grand jury indicts five individuals

A grand jury determines which cases are sent to circuit court for felony prosecution.
The Crittenden Press provides monthly coverage of grand jury findings.
This week's full edition of the newspaper will include that report.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press