KHSAA rules that fall sports will be played

The first formal, mandatory practices can begin on Monday, Aug. 24. Although many athletics teams have been holding workouts, those were limited in nature and could not be mandatory.
For Crittenden County athletics, the KHSAA’s decision to stay on a schedule it initially proposed late last month means soccer, volleyball and cross country may begin competition on Sept. 7. Football can begin playing games on Sept. 11.
Local school districts can set more restrictive measures if they choose.
The KHSAA’s decision today will require review by Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Department of Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.