Sunday, August 30, 2020

Seven new COVID-19 cases announced today

Crittenden County has announced seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 61 since the pandemic began in March.

All of those newly diagnosed are recovering at home. 

Here are ages and genders for the new cases:

  • 71-year-old male
  • 35-year-old female
  • 30-year-old male
  • 58-year-old male
  • 41-year-old female
  • 68-year-old female
  • 57-year-old male

Posted by at