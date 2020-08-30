YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Seven new COVID-19 cases announced today
Crittenden County has announced seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 61 since the pandemic began in March.
All of those newly diagnosed are recovering at home.
Here are ages and genders for the new cases:
71-year-old male
35-year-old female
30-year-old male
58-year-old male
41-year-old female
68-year-old female
57-year-old male
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/30/2020 06:13:00 PM
Older Post
Home