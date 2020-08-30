Seven new COVID-19 cases announced today

Manhunt underway in Crittenden near WMA Update: A suspect was apprehended and questioned by authorities on on Ky. 365, but Sheriff Wayne Agent said it turned out to be the wrong ...

Kentuckians can request mail-in ballot now Now open is Kentucky's online portal to request a mail-in ballot for the November primary election. Go to GoVoteKy.com and get ready to ...

Confirmed COVID cases jump in past 6 days Crittenden County has today confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, which makes 11 cases over the past six days and 45 since the pandemic began...

Inspection period for Hopkins County auction upcoming Click Image to Enlarge An auction of 1,879 acres in Hopkins County will be conducted by Schrader Real Estate & Auction Company, Inc. The...