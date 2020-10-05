.

Monday, October 5, 2020

County reports COVID case No. 130

Crittenden County leaders today confirmed the county's 130th COVID-19 case, marking the 130th diagnosis since the pandemic began in the spring.

The latest case is a 28-year-old male who is recovering at home.

The week's full edition of The Crittenden Press will include a comprehensive look at all of the COVID-19 cases reported in the county since March, with analysis of age, gender and more. The newspaper will be published on Wednesday.

Additionally, The Press will begin publishing a series of essays written by local individuals about their experiences during the COVID-19 lockdown. The writing exercise was sponsored by the Crittenden County Public Library and Word Journeys. The top three essays, as judged by a library panel, will be published in upcoming issues of the newspaper. 



