Local businessman Ronnie Myers dies

UPDATED WITH FUNERAL INFORMATION
Longtime local businessman and community advocate Ronnie Myers died suddenly Friday night of an apparent heart attack.
Myers owned the NAPA auto parts store in Marion and was a longtime dedicate supporter of community affairs, particularly the high school football program. For decades he transported the team’s equipment to away contests and filmed the games for the coaching staff.
Myers was traveling back from the game at Henderson Friday night when he suffered the heart attack. He was rushed to Crittenden Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at about midnight.
Many have taken to social media today with heavy hearts to remember a true community servant.
Services are scheduled for 1pm Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Crittenden County High School football field. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-8pm Monday at Gilbert Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials may be made to the Crittenden County Quarterback Club, 175 Nunn Jent Rd., Marion, KY or any Farmers Bank location.
Masks and social distancing are mandatory at the funeral on Tuesday as well as the visitation at the funeral home.