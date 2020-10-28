Two new COVID cases today

Crittenden County officials have announced the confirmations of two new COVID-19 cases today. Both are males. One is16 and the other 28.
These latest cases bring the county's virus total to 177 since records began being kept in the spring.
The governor has issued a number of new recommendations as many counties are seeing a spike in cases. Crittenden's numbers have been fairly steady, and not too high, over the past several days.
The governor released a list of the county's in the so-called Red Zone with high incidence rates. You can see that list here.
Click here to read Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendations for those counties.