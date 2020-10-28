Local businessman Ronnie Myers dies UPDATED WITH FUNERAL INFORMATION Longtime local businessman and community advocate Ronnie Myers died suddenly Friday night of an apparent he...

Watch Live: Rocket football at Henderson County Crittenden County, ranked No. 6 in Class A, travels to Henderson County Friday night to take on the Class 6A seventh-ranked Colonels. The Ro...

CCHS mock election results Crittenden County High School held a mock election on Monday. There was a 40-percent turnout of voters from the student body. The GOP was a ...

Two new COVID cases today Crittenden County officials have announced the confirmations of two new COVID-19 cases today. Both are males. One is16 and the other 28. The...