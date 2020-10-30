.

Early-voting turnout may point to record balloting


At the start of early voting today, more Crittenden Countians had already voted or received an absentee ballot in this year’s general election than the final number of local voters in last year’s gubernatorial election. 

When voting started today, 2,963 voters in Crittenden County had participated in this election. That’s two more than voted altogether in November 2019.

That is already 44% of the number of registered voters in the county. Turnout across the state has been predicted as high as 80%, meaning about 5,360 of the county’s 6,700 eligible voters might be expected to cast a ballot this year.

In comparison to recent presidential elections, 4,080 voted in Crittenden County in 2016; 3,873 in 2012.

The 2020 election could have the highest turnout in decades.

