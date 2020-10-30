Feeling sick? No problem. You can vote this way...

A medical emergency ballot application can be requested by calling Crittenden County Clerk’s Office at 270-965-3403. The application can be faxed or emailed from our office and returned by the voter in the same manner. Once the signed application is received in our office, a ballot will be prepared and can be picked up by the voter’s designated family member only; or it may be delivered to the curb by an employee of the county clerk’s office.
The voter can then mark the ballot and have it returned to the county clerk’s office by anyone not feeling ill or feverish.