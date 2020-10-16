County's COVID rate on the rise again

Health officials have reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Crittenden County.
The addition of those confirmations brings the county’s total to 20 over a seven-day period. As data is collected in Frankfort, it appears Crittenden County will be placed in the so-called Red zone on the state’s color-coded COVID map. As of this morning, it was still listed in Orange.
The latest cases were four males age 5, 30, 49 and 54 and three females age 12, 28 and 48. All were recovering at home.
In October, Crittenden County has seen 24 confirmed cases.