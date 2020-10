Fourth COVID death confirmed in county Crittenden County reported its fourth COVID-19 death today and one more new case. This the first COVID death reported in the county since Se...

Seven new cases reported early this week There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported n Crittenden County Sunday and Monday. Four were female and three were male, five were age ...

Utilities moratorium ending, KU waiving late fees until Dec. 31 With the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s moratorium requiring utilities it regulates to suspend disconnects due to non-payment now at i...

Melton auction Nov. 7 on Ky. 120 Click Image to Enlarge Bluegrass Realty-Auction will conduct a sale Nov. 7 near Marion, selling the real estate and personal property of Je...