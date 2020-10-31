Despite Challenges, Trust for Life grows

Watch Live: Rocket football at Henderson County Crittenden County, ranked No. 6 in Class A, travels to Henderson County Friday night to take on the Class 6A seventh-ranked Colonels. The Ro...

Trick or Treat on Main is Friday Click Image to Enlarge Trick or Treat on Main will be held Friday in Marion. Sponsored this year by Marion Tourism Commission, the event wil...

Seven new cases reported early this week There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported n Crittenden County Sunday and Monday. Four were female and three were male, five were age ...

Melton auction Nov. 7 on Ky. 120 Click Image to Enlarge Bluegrass Realty-Auction will conduct a sale Nov. 7 near Marion, selling the real estate and personal property of Je...