Diabetes classes begin Oct. 20

A new series of diabetes classes will begin mid-October.
Provided by the Pennyrile District Health Department's Diabetes Education Program, the classes are designed to help people adjust to life with diabetes. Anyone who is recently diagnosed or is the loved one of someone recently diagnosed is encouraged to sit in on these classes.
Due to COVID-19, classes are offered online. On four Tuesdays and Thursdays in October and November, classes are offered at 1 p.m. and can be viewed from a computer, tablet or phone.