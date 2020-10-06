Greenwell makes state golf cut amid darkness

|Lights were used to illuminate the green so Greenwell's
last group could finish their round in the state tournament.
The challenges of playing fall high school golf have been varied and routine this season, but through it all Crittenden County senior Sammy Greenwell has maintained a steady hand.
The two-time state qualifier shot 9-over par on Tuesday and made the cut in the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club. He finished the opening round in near darkness because of a late start due to early-morning fog that rolled across Warren County, putting the entire tournament about an hour behind.
Despite distractions on the final holes, Greenwell played well enough to earn the right to play in Wednesday’s final round among the state’s top golfers. He was in 37th place after round one, but lost seven strokes rushing to finish over the final five holes of the first 18.
Greenwell was 2-over with five holes to play when darkness began setting in and course officials began rushing his group. They finished the final hole – which he double bogeyed – with lights around the green so the players could see well enough to putt.